SPOILERS* Drew Goddard Talks 'X-Force' And The Team's Surprising 'Deadpool 2' Debut





Star Ryan Reynolds was concerned this would piss off Goddard, but he gave them the go ahead...





“One thing I said to Ryan was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out.""





Come on, man. You couldn't have had them go back in time to save Shatterstar? Buncha bullshit.









Anyway, Goddard will figure it all out and put together an altogether different X-Force team with Cable, Domino, and Deadpool as the building blocks...





“It really all stems from a place of love; I love those comics, I love Ryan, I love Josh, and I love Zazie Beetz. When I think of the comics, I think of Cable and Domino and Deadpool, and it’s really just knowing, ‘Oh, right, there’s a world in the X-Universe for the blunt instruments of mutantdom.’ It’s much more about the characters and my love for them than it is about any plot or story line. It’s more about loving them and wanting to see them bounce off each other.”





X-Force currently has no release date but I hope we hear more about Goddard's plans for the team soon. Can we get a Rictor and Boom-Boom appearance, at least?