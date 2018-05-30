SPOILERS* Drew Goddard Talks 'X-Force' And The Team's Surprising 'Deadpool 2' Debut

Deadpool 2 was damn near perfect as far as I'm concerned, but there is one scene that really ripped the heart out of this fanboy's chest. After such an amazing introduction, the team known as X-Force is basically wiped out in an admittedly hilarious string of freak accidents. It's definitely not what anybody could have expected to happen, but for me it sucked because one of my favorite characters was sacrificed to the helicopter blades of comedy.
So what does X-Force's demise mean for the upcoming movie directed by Drew Goddard? What does he think about what happened to the team? Turns out he was cool with it. He tells EW...
“To be honest, I think that’s why it excited me so much. I remember reading that scene and just cackling with delight, specifically because it was the very last thing you’d expect to happen in one of these movies. These movies are so careful to set up the next thing and the next thing, and it made me so happy.”
Star Ryan Reynolds was concerned this would piss off Goddard, but he gave them the go ahead...
“One thing I said to Ryan was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out.""
Come on, man. You couldn't have had them go back in time to save Shatterstar? Buncha bullshit.
Anyway, Goddard will figure it all out and put together an altogether different X-Force team with Cable, Domino, and Deadpool as the building blocks...
“It really all stems from a place of love; I love those comics, I love Ryan, I love Josh, and I love Zazie Beetz. When I think of the comics, I think of Cable and Domino and Deadpool, and it’s really just knowing, ‘Oh, right, there’s a world in the X-Universe for the blunt instruments of mutantdom.’ It’s much more about the characters and my love for them than it is about any plot or story line. It’s more about loving them and wanting to see them bounce off each other.”
X-Force currently has no release date but I hope we hear more about Goddard's plans for the team soon. Can we get a Rictor and Boom-Boom appearance, at least?