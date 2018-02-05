5/02/2018
SPOILER: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Reveal Fate Of An Absent Character
One of the cool things about Avengers: Infinity War is that Marvel lets you know right from jump street that this is going to be a bumpy ride. In the opening scene we see a couple of crucial deaths that send your mind reeling. If they can go, is anybody safe? Well, turns out yeah, at least one is safe. For now.
The scene I'm talking about obviously has to do with the unexpected deaths of Heimdall and Loki, slaughtered at the hands of Thanos and his Black Order. And it doesn't look like there's any way for them to come back. While we know Thor managed to survive the assault somehow, there were other prominent characters from Thor: Ragnarok unaccounted for: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and the Taika Waititi-voiced Korg. So what happened to them?
Apparently the Russo Brothers gave a Q&A (via Reddit) and revealed that Valkyrie somehow survived when Thanos killed half of the people on the ship. Presumably from there she managed to escape with the Asgardians who weren't left dying on the floor. As for Korg, they didn't make mention of him but in the past Marvel's Kevin Feige has said "big plans" are in store for him, and his buddy Miek, so maybe they'll show up with Valkyrie to save the day in Avengers 4?