'Set It Up' Trailer: Zoey Deutch Tries To Hook Up Lucy Liu And Taye Diggs

If you're not already a fan of Zoey Deutch (We can't be friends if you aren't.), the actress is doing everything in her power to change your mind. She's been everywhere lately, fromto James Franco'sto the underrated. And that's just the start because she has two more films arriving in the next couple of months. The first is her mother Lea Thompson's directorial debut,, and the one we're here to get a look at now, Netflix's rom-comMarking the directorial debut of Claire Scanlon, whose credits include TV episodes ofand, the comedy finds Deutch paired up with Glen Powell (). They play overworked office-assistant who try to get their demanding bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) off their backs by tricking them into a romance with one another.Also starring comedians Pete Davidson and Jon Rudnitsky,hits Netflix on June 15th.