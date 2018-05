Sesame Street Creators Sue 'The Happytime Murders', STX Responds With Awesome Childishness

"No sesame, All street." Who would've guessed that cheeky tagline for the very R-rated puppet comedywould spark a full blown legal bruhaha. It was only days ago the trailer for the film, which co-stars Melissa McCarthy and is directed by the son of Jim Henson, was released with a ton of buzz. I mean,when will puppets doing raunchy things ever not be funny? Well, it wasn't funny to Sesame Workshop, who filed a lawsuit saying STX Entertainment was using Sesame Street's good reputation to promote their vulgar, decidedly not for kids movie. If you've seen the trailer then you know its pretty lowbrow stuff. Nobody is going to mistake it for high art but it could be disturbingly funny in the wayis to a certain audience. And so it's not surprising STX has decide to use the publicity from this lawsuit by responding in the most sophomoric way possible, through a puppet lawyer named Fred Esq. He issued this statement to HuffPo ...If f'real this is some boss level trolling and a Hell of a marketing strategy. That said, my antennae are up over this one. Maybe it's one too many phoney angles perpetrated by the WWE (John and Nikki I'm looking at you!!) but this smells like a work to get the film, and Sesame Street, some much-needed headlines. We'll find out eventually, I suppose, but I'm down forwhen it arrives on August 17th no matter what.Check out a pic of Fred Esq. below. He just looks like an ambulance chaser, doesn't he?