5/10/2018
'Searching' Trailer: John Cho's Missing Persons Thriller Told Through Computer Screens
A movie that has its story unfold entire on a computer screen? You may be getting unwanted flashbacks to Unfriended right now, but the word is much better about Searching, which made a huge impact at Sundance earlier this year. John Cho takes on another challenging role in what may be the most unique thriller of the year.
Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, who debuted the film as part of Sundance's NEXT program, Searching centers on a father whose teenage daughter goes missing. When the cops fail to come up with any leads he starts digging through her computer for answers.
You wouldn't think a missing persons movie told via computer windows would be able to connect with audiences but the film was a huge success, winning the Alfred P. Sloane and Best of NEXT! awards in Park City. Here's the synopsis:
After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.
Also starring Debra Messing and Michelle La, Searching opens August 3rd.