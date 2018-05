Ryan Reynolds Talks Deadpool's Future As Part Of An 'X-Force' Movie

hits theaters in a few days (my review here ), but attention has long since turned to what is next for the mouthy mercenary. Ryan Reynolds has teased fans with the possibility of an X-Force movie that supplants a truesequel, but that is really going to depend on how audiences react to the team's first appearance. It's...unconventional, I'll say that much. But now Reynolds is opening up about the future of Deadpool and X-Force in a new interview with Collider , and it sounds like plans are in the very earliest stages.Reynolds talks about his desire to work with Drew Goddard, who came aboard to write and direct thescript last year but has been busy with directorial debut...The wait should give Drew time to finish up his current project, and Fox the chance to see how fans react to. It's got some pretty big shoes to fill. Reynolds adds that there "isn't a script yet" but a storyline that everybody digs, which is a good start.Meanwhile, there's still some doubt that an X-Force movie would be R-rated. It should be a given that Deadpool's violent/vulgar activities would warrant it, but this is something different. Fox may want the teamup flick to set Deadpool in an all-ages appropriate setting, Reynolds has an idea on what may happen but says it's too early to know anything...I think with Goddard writing the script rather than Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick there is a much better chance to see a PG-13film.Reynolds was also asked about the pending sale of Fox to either Disney or Comcast, but of course had nothing new to offer. It's "business as usual" at Fox, which has been obvious to anyone paying attention. They are proceeding ahead like nothing will happen and honestly? It might not. We'll just have to wait and see.opens May 18th!