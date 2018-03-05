5/03/2018
Ryan Reynolds Isn't Sure There Will Be A 'Deadpool 3'
Deadpool 2 is only a couple of weeks away and judging by early estimates it could come close to topping the $152M opening weekend of its record-breaking predecessor. With numbers like that flying around you would think Deadpool 3 is a sure-fire leadpipe lock. But not so, according to star Ryan Reynolds, who told two outlets that he doesn't think a third film will happen. Here are Reynolds' two separate quotes, one to EW and another to StarNews...
“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3. I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team, so to speak.”
“I don’t know that there would be a ‘Deadpool 3.’ I really don’t. I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of ‘X-Force,’ obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the ‘X-Men’ universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”
The plan has always been to have Deadpool be part of an X-Force movie, but I think we all assumed it would be in addition to Deadpool's solo adventures. That may not be the case, though, and it's a little weird to have the star of such a huge franchise talking about it ending. I don't think Ryan is looking at it that way. He might see X-Force as a continuation of Deadpool's story rather than something totally separate.
I guess we'll find out more after Deadpool 2 hits on May 18th.