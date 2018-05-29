Rumor: Paul Rudd Racing To Paramount's 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Movie









Ant-Man and the Wasp star would play Tom, "a cop who befriends Sonic and will likely team up to defeat the evil Robotnik." No surprised there since Robotnik, aka Dr. Eggman, is usually the villain in the many Sonic video games published by SEGA. Rudd would be playing one of the film's human characters, which kills my dreams he would voice a CGI Tails.





The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Jeff Fowler, Oscar nominee for his animated short film Gopher Broke. He'll work from a script by writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog is currently set to open on November 15th 2019.





Rudd will be seen next in WWII film The Catcher was a Spy, followed of course by Ant-Man and the Wasp.