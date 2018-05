Ron Howard's 'Arrested Development' And 'Star Wars' Mashup Is Strangely Perfect

In case you didn't know today is Star Wars Day (*cue the triumphant horns*) and May The 4th Be With You and all that jazz. The "holiday" is really good for a couple of things. The first is scoring sweet deals on Star Wars merch , and the other is totally nerdy videos about the galaxy far far away. And they don't get much geekier than this Ron Howard-voiced mashup ofandIt's the perfect marriage at the perfect time. Howard, producer and narrator ofand director ofwas on The Star Wars Show and provided voiceover for this strangely-perfect union of the Bluth and Skywalker clans.I'm not going to give away anything, you'll have to watch the video yourself. But I think you'll be surprised at how well the combination works, that's all. Enjoy!