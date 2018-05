Ron Howard Weighs In On 'Solo' Disappointing At The Box Office

Whatever the reason, we now have Howard's first reactions to Solo's disappointing start. In a tweet, Howard basically urges fans to give the film a chance and see it for themselves.





Didn’t meet projections but amounts to a new personal best. check #SoloAStarWarsStory for balanced feedback & then C it on a big screen! https://t.co/QsOxOLuo22 May 27, 2018

failed to launch over the weekend, earning just $148M worldwide over the course of the Memorial Day weekend . Trying to pinpoint one exact reason why it was a dud is silly. It could be any number of things for a troubled production that fired its directors halfway through and replaced them with someone who is their polar opposite. Ron Howard came in and cobbled together a solidly entertaining film just right for the summer season it was released in. Maybe the bad buzz was just too tough to overcome.I would definitely second that.is a fun movie, imperfect but a completely different kind ofexperience. It asks you to simply sit back and enjoy the ride, and I think most who have seen it can say they did. Still, it's kinda bad taste for Howard to be taking a victory lap over it being a personal best. Pretty sure Disney is looking at this tweet screwface right now.But there's still no getting around that box office, especially for a movie that cost around $300M to produce. At this rate it'll probably break that number and land somewhere between $400M-$500M. If that's the case then we're looking at the firstfilm to truly underwhelm financially, and it could spark a change in Disney's approach to them in the future.