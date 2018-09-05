Quentin Tarantino Adds Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, And More to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

This won't come as a surprise but Quentin Tarantino is putting together quite the cast for his Manson era film,, including a lot of very familiar faces. The latest to join the cast are screen legend Burt Reynolds, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Kurt Russell. They'll be appearing alongside a cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.Described by Tarantino as the closest thing tothat he's done, the film centers on a former TV star (DiCaprio) who, along with his best friend and stunt double (Pitt), attempt to break into the movie business. When his neighbor Sharon Tate (Robbie) is murdered by the Manson Family things only get more complicated. Reynolds will take on the role of George Spahn, the ranch owner who allowed Charles Manson to live on his property. It's on Spahn's ranch that the Mansons' plot to kill Tate was supposedly hatched.Roth, Russell, and Madsen's roles are unclear at this point. All three are Tarantino regulars at this point. Roth starred in Tarantino's, andalongside Madsen, who also had a key role in bothmovies. Russell played Stuntman Mike in Tarantino'sand also starred in. As for Reynolds, this is the biggest role he's had sincein 1997. He can be seen now inavailable on VOD.opens August 9th 2019.