Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Red Sparrow', 'Game Night', 'The 15:17 to Paris', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Jennifer Lawrence stars in this new thriller as a former Prima ballerina forced to become a Russian special agent after an injury ends her career. Enrolled at a secret school, she is trained to become a Sparrow, a gifted agent trained to use their mind and bodies as weapons. Suddenly, her new cold exterior is compromised by an American CIA agent she’s sent after, who seeks to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.





We Said: “Red Sparrow is at least an attempt to offer the kind of mature espionage film audiences are frequently denied, and overall it's a solid effort for fans of the spy genre. Others expecting more than just a by-the-numbers effort may find that this Sparrow never soars as high as it should. ” Rating: 3 out of 5

























Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this hit new comedy as Max and Annie, a compettive couple who bound over their mutal love of weekly game nights. When Max’s hotshot bother (Kyle Chandler) arranges for a murder mystery party for them and their friends, complete with fake thugs and a kidnapping. Unfortuantely, things take an unexpected turn when they discover that the game might be real, and the gangsters their facing are more than just well-payed actors. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist in the game leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.





We Said: “Not all of the jokes score, of course, and the film gets too big for its own good in an oversized finale that would be better off in a different movie. There are also one too many twists for a film the audience probably isn't looking to be fooled by at all. Still, Game Night has the charm and definitely the players to be a real winner for those willing to roll the dice.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Clint Eastwood’s latest directorial effort tells the true story of three Americans who stopped a terrorist attack aboard a French train. Using the actual heores to play themselves, Eastwood attempts to capture the intensity of their brave act.





\We Said: “Overall, The 15:17 to Paris is boarder-line unwatchable. It’s awkward, messy, boring, and most of all incompetent. It’s honestly astonishing to see a movie this troubled be released by a big studio like Warner Bros. Mr. Eastwood, it’s really, really time to stop.” Rating: 0.5 out of 5







