Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Red Sparrow', 'Game Night', 'The 15:17 to Paris', And More!

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this hit new comedy as Max and Annie, a compettive couple who bound over their mutal love of weekly game nights. When Max’s hotshot bother (Kyle Chandler) arranges for a murder mystery party for them and their friends, complete with fake thugs and a kidnapping. Unfortuantely, things take an unexpected turn when they discover that the game might be real, and the gangsters their facing are more than just well-payed actors. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist in the game leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.