Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Peter Rabbit', '12 Strong', 'Winchester', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













The classic story of Peter Rabbit finally makes its way to the big screen in this larger than life family adventure. The film follows Peter (James Cordon) and his three sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie), who want nothing more than to relax and enjoy the vegetables of Mr. McGragor’s garden. Unfortunately for them, the McGregors, particularly their adult son Joe (Domhnall Gleeson), are fed up with the rabbits antics, and will stop at nothing to get them off their land. An all out battle soon breaks out, as Peter tries time and time again to outsmart the McGregors.





We Said: “I can honestly say I’m looking forward to July when this movie inevitably hits Netflix and I have to watch it 357 times over a span of three weekends thanks to my kids, or at least I’m looking forward to the first day before it wears out it’s welcome on me.” Rating: 4.25 out of 5























Set in the early days of the war in Afghanistan, 12 Strong follows Capt. Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth )and his Special Forces team as they develop an uneasy partnership with the Northern Alliance to take down the Taliban and its al-Qaida allies.





We Said: “The [film’s] only mission is to show the war in Afghanistan the way we imagine it to be, just good guys killing bad guys, like it used to be in war movies all the time before we started asking questions.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















Helen Mirren stars in this haunted house thriller as the heiress to the Winchester fortune, a mysterious woman who has used her money to build a structure that’s not only a castle, but a prison for hundreds of vengeful ghosts and spirits, one of whom has a deadly score to settle with the Winchester family.







