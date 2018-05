Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Fifty Shades Freed", "Batman Ninja", And More!

“The least incompetent of the adaptations of E.L. James's mommy porn wish fulfillment novels ties up the kink-heavy romance of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and her billionaire lover/dominant Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tighter than a zip knot in his infamous Red Room. While still wildly improbable and unintentionally funny more often than not, this third chapter finally gives Ana a voice in this relationship other than to call out her safe word. […] Even at its best Fifty Shades Freed is still dopey, but you won't be embarrassed for giving this one a pass ”