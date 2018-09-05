Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Fifty Shades Freed", "Batman Ninja", And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













Based on the best selling novels, this exciting conclusion to the romantic thriller trilogy is more captivating than ever. Believing all their darkness to be in the past, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia finally get married and begint o settle down in the luxurous new life together. Unfortunately for the Greys, just as they’ve begun to grow accostomed to their happy ending, sinister events come to light and jeopardise their idylic lifestyle.





We Said: “The least incompetent of the adaptations of E.L. James's mommy porn wish fulfillment novels ties up the kink-heavy romance of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and her billionaire lover/dominant Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tighter than a zip knot in his infamous Red Room. While still wildly improbable and unintentionally funny more often than not, this third chapter finally gives Ana a voice in this relationship other than to call out her safe word. […] Even at its best Fifty Shades Freed is still dopey, but you won't be embarrassed for giving this one a pass ” Rating: 3 out of 5

















Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan, in this dark new animated take on the Batman mythos.







