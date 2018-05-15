Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Black Panther' And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













One of the year’s biggest movie’s finally comes home! Set in the secluded African Utopia of Wakanda, Mravel’s latest, Black Panther picks up after the events of Civil War, with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returning home to accept the throne and become king. Unfortunately for him, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a mysterious mercenary with shadowy ties to his family’s past, arrives and upsets the balance of Wakanda, testing T’Challa’s place as king -- and as Black Panther – in a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Brilliantly directed by Ryan Coogler ‎(Creed), Black Panther is the blockbuster of the year that you don’t want to miss.





We Said: “Black Panther is a comic book movie like no other. All props to Blade, the Marvel film franchise Wesley Snipes carried and laid the groundwork for a lot of what we see today, but Black Panther is a completely different animal that explores topics the genre has never scraped the surface of. Colonialism, racial identity, technology vs. legacy, nativism, all of these and more are tapped into by the brilliant, complex script by director and co-writer Ryan Coogler (working with Joe Robert Cole). Some of these themes are familiar to Coogler from his breakout drama Fruitvale Station, which he then brought into the mainstream with Creed. Now on the biggest platform of his career Coogler has set out to education and entertain, while staying firmly, and sometimes frustratingly, within the Marvel framework.[…] Black Panther proves that you can make a movie that is significant to the black audience, and just a damn good superhero movie that everyone can enjoy. Marvel has a new ruler on the throne. Long live the king!” Rating: 4 out of 5



















