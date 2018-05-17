5/17/2018
Possible Obi-Wan Kenobi Spinoff Details For A Movie That Doesn't Officially Exist
Lately there has been a lot of buzz about two Star Wars spinoffs that don't even officially exist. Yesterday was Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy saying that a Lando Calrissian movie is "next", which, honestly, may have just been her way of enticing more people to buy Solo: A Star Wars Story tickets, especially with Donald Glover at the top of his game right now. The other is the long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi film, and today it's TMZ that has further details that border on a confirmation.
Except, of course, that it isn't a confirmation. Nothing is official regardless of what they think they've found out. They say the previous rumor of Stephen Daldry (The Reader) directing is true, and a start date in London is being eyed for next spring. The film would be a direct prequel to A New Hope, with Obi-Wan on Tatooine watching over a young Luke until tensions rise between local farmers and a tribe of Sand People brings him out of hiding.
That sounds really...really...crappy. That's Act I, right? And presumably this would mean Ewan McGregor back in the Jedi robes? He's been open to returning and has aged just enough that he could slide back into the role pretty easily. No need to pull an Ehrenreich on this one.
Who knows if the report is even remotely accurate, but there's nothing set in stone after Episode IX and it's funny that so much is coming out about this movie all of the sudden. They need something for 2020, don't they? Whatever projects Lucasfilm have in the pipeline by Rian Johnson and the Game of Thrones creators certainly won't be ready.
Basically, we don't know anything for certain, and anybody who says they do isn't being honest. Nothing is certain until Lucasfilm lets us know, and they won't until they're good and ready.