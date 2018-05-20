Podcast: Is DEADPOOL 2 A Cut Above The Original? Plus, Snake Eyes And Star Wars Spinoffs!



Ryan Reynolds is back and suited up for DEADPOOL 2, the anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated comic book movie ever. But can this one top the bullet-riddled bloodsoaked heights of the original? And will there be a DEADPOOL 3 or just an X-FORCE movie? I'll be joined by Jeff Lyles of Lyles' Movie Files to talk about Deadpool's future on the big screen.

Plus we talk about the season finales of CW's Arrowverse shows, delve into rumors of a Lando Calrissian spinoff from SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, a long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi flick, and a G.I. Joe spinoff focused on Snake Eyes. All this and more so tune in for another great show!