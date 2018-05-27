Podcast: Cinema Royale Talks 'Solo', 'First Reformed', And If Star Wars Fatigue Is Setting In



It's another Star Wars weekend as Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters. I won't be flying solo on this review, though, as my homie Chris Bumbray of Joblo.com and The Beard and the Bald podcast joins in to talk about the anticipated prequel, what worked, what didn't, and if there are too many Star Wars movies! Plus we'll look at Paul Schrader's latest, First Reformed, starring Ethan Hawke as a priest suffering through a crisis of faith.

Finally we'll take a look at Danny Boyle agreeing to direct Bond 25, James Mangold directing a Boba Fett movie, Jake Gyllenhaal joining the Spider-Man sequel, and The Expendables 4 finally becoming a reality!