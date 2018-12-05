Podcast: Cinema Royale Grades Melissa McCarthy's LIFE OF THE PARTY



After a welcome post-Infinity War break, Cinema Royale is back with a review of Melissa McCarthy's new comedy, LIFE OF THE PARTY! Hannah Buchdahl of the Cinema Clash podcast joins me to give the film a passing grade, or send it to detention with some of McCarthy's other comedies.

Plus, I'll talk BILL & TED 3, new casting on Quentin Tarantino's ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, a GI JOE spinoff movie, CAPTAIN MARVEL casting, the live-action STAR WARS TV series, and more