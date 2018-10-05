Peter Jackson's Could Direct A DC Comics Film, Or Go Back To Middle Earth

What was that Steven Spielberg was saying about Peter Jackson directing The Adventures of Tintin 2? Yeah right. #NeverHappening
Jackson is said to be eyeing two gigs for his next project, a return to Middle Earth or surprisingly a jump to the DCEU for a DC Comics movie. The rumor was tweeted by TheOneRing.net who are usually pretty good when it comes to Tolkien-esque info.
We know that Amazon has invested a ton, more than a billion dollars, in their Lord of the Rings TV series and they want Jackson to be a part of it. The question is whether Jackson wants to return to the franchise he's already spent seven movies building. Although it's hard to argue that this wouldn't be the perfect fit for him. Nobody knows that world better.Decisions are being made by Peter Jackson and his NZ crew:— TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) May 9, 2018
Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe? pic.twitter.com/tjF7B0PSAX
That said, it's very intriguing the idea of him venturing into the superhero genre. Jackson has a very good relationship with Warner Bros. so they would probably let him write his own ticket. So what would that mean? Maybe Man of Steel 2? Probably not; Jackson doesn't seem like the kind of guy to jump into a sequel when he could launch something new.
Whatever Jackson decides it's going to send shockwaves. With Lord of the Rings expected to begin production soon we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.