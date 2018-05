Peter Jackson's Could Direct A DC Comics Film, Or Go Back To Middle Earth

Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe? Decisions are being made by Peter Jackson and his NZ crew:Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe? pic.twitter.com/tjF7B0PSAX May 9, 2018

What was that Steven Spielberg was saying about Peter Jackson directing The Adventures of Tintin 2 ? Yeah right. #NeverHappeningJackson is said to be eyeing two gigs for his next project, a return to Middle Earth or surprisingly a jump to the DCEU for a DC Comics movie. The rumor was tweeted by TheOneRing.net who are usually pretty good when it comes to Tolkien-esque info.We know that Amazon has invested a ton, more than a billion dollars, in theirTV series and they want Jackson to be a part of it . The question is whether Jackson wants to return to the franchise he's already spent seven movies building. Although it's hard to argue that this wouldn't be the perfect fit for him. Nobody knows that world better.That said, it's very intriguing the idea of him venturing into the superhero genre. Jackson has a very good relationship with Warner Bros. so they would probably let him write his own ticket. So what would that mean? Maybe? Probably not; Jackson doesn't seem like the kind of guy to jump into a sequel when he could launch something new.Whatever Jackson decides it's going to send shockwaves. Withexpected to begin production soon we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.