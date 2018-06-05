5/06/2018
'Pet Semetary' Remake Adds John Lithgow As Jud Crandall
The long-developing Pet Semetary remake is shaping up to be very good, if we're going by casting alone. With Jason Clarke recently set to star as Louis Creed, he's now being joined by John Lithgow in the role of Jud Crandall.
Crandall was originally played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, but Lithgow should be able to bring something different to the role. He'll get to play the neighbor who introduces Clarke's character to the ancient Native American burial ground with the power to resurrect the dead. When the Creeds' cat gets run over, Crandall helps them bring it back to life, and things go downhill from there.
Directed by Starry Eyes duo Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, Pet Semetary opens April 19th 2019.