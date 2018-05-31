'Peppermint' Trailer: Jennifer Garner Is Back To Kicking Ass Again

Well, hello Jennifer Garner, it's good to see you again. I know, she hasn't gone anywhere and can be found in a handful of family dramas every year. But for me, her upcoming turn in the action filmis a welcome reminder of how much of a badass the formerstar can be. There was a time when Hollywood thought her the next great female action star, so maybe she's due for a Liam Neeson-like career renaissance?Pepperment is directed by Pierre Morel, who could also use a career reinvention. The Luc Besson disciple made a splash witha little film you might have heard of called(*ding ding ding*), but has bombed with his last two movies,and. And this movie looks pretty great, with Garner playing a mother who transforms herself into a killing machine after her husband and daughter are murdered. Here's the synopsis:Penned by Chad St. John () with John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz, Method Man, Richard Cabral, and Annie Ilonzeh co-starring,opens September 7th.