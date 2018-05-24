5/24/2018
Next 'Transformers' Sequel Officially Yanked From Paramount's Schedule
The Transformers franchise has hit the skids, and Paramount is taking a pretty big step by yanking the next film off the schedule. Transformers 7, which had been dated for June 28th 2019 as a follow-up to the Bumblebee spinoff directed by Travis Knight, is no longer on the release slate. It has been replaced on that date by the Tiffany Haddish comedy, Limited Partners.
So what does this mean for the future of the Transformers franchise? Hard to say, but this news doesn't come as much of a shock. Michael Bay's fifth and "final" film, Transformers: The Last Knight, earned just over $600M worldwide, the lowest by far. These movies routinely soar over the $1B mark and to see such a dropoff suggests a change in direction may be in order.
To that end, rumors have been swirling of a possible reboot after Bumblebee has its run. Paramount launched a high-profile writers room some time ago to expand the Transformers universe with 10 more years of spinoffs and sequels, but the result of that was The Last Knight which failed.
Perhaps Bumblebee can salvage things when it opens on December 21st, but as of now there will be no Transformers movies in 2019.