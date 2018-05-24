Next 'Transformers' Sequel Officially Yanked From Paramount's Schedule

Thefranchise has hit the skids, and Paramount is taking a pretty big step by yanking the next film off the schedule., which had been dated for June 28th 2019 as a follow-up to thespinoff directed by Travis Knight, is no longer on the release slate. It has been replaced on that date by the Tiffany Haddish comedy,So what does this mean for the future of thefranchise? Hard to say, but this news doesn't come as much of a shock. Michael Bay's fifth and "final" film,, earned just over $600M worldwide, the lowest by far. These movies routinely soar over the $1B mark and to see such a dropoff suggests a change in direction may be in order.To that end, rumors have been swirling of a possible reboot afterhas its run. Paramount launched a high-profile writers room some time ago to expand the Transformers universe with 10 more years of spinoffs and sequels, but the result of that waswhich failed.Perhapscan salvage things when it opens on December 21st, but as of now there will be nomovies in 2019.