5/01/2018

New 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Trailer Leaves Open One Giant Question

Hey uh, somebody was conspicuously absent during that whole Infinity War affair. Nah, not Hawkeye, nobody's thinking about that guy. Oh yeah. Ant-Man. Why wasn't he out there fighting Thanos and trying to save the universe from ultimate destruction? The answer to that question will (presumably) come in this summer's sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, but you can start to get some clues in the newly released trailer.

Paul Rudd is back in the Ant-Man suit, joined by Evangeline Lilly as his partner the Wasp. The story picks up immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War but appear to be pre-Infinity War, for obvious reasons to those who have seen it. Or maybe it's not? When does this movie actually take place?? That's one giant whopper of a question that's left hanging out there. Michael Douglas returns as Hank Pym with Laurence Fishburne joining the cast as Bill "Black Goliath" Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer as ex-Wasp Janet van Dyne. 

A trip to the Quantum Zone looks to be in order as the duo tries to find the missing Janet, while a new villain known as the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) may have stolen some important Pym tech with plans of destroying the world.  Here's the synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

I love the exchange between Rudd and Fishburne, it's not only funny and sophomoric (size jokes!!!) but it gives me hope Foster will be sticking around the MCU for a while. And of course it's good to see Michael Pena back as motor-mouthed Luis.

Once again directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th.



 