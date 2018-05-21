'Mowgli' Trailer: Andy Serkis Reveals His Darker Version Of 'The Jungle Book'

When two movies on the same subject, especially based on something as familiar as Rudyard Kipling's, the one that opens first has a huge advantage. Especially in this case when Jon Favreau's 2016 movie earned Disney nearly $1B and great reviews across the board. That makes it difficult for Andy Serkis' long-developing version, now titled, which is why Warner Bros. pushed it back to get some breathing room. Will any of it matter, though? Are audiences open to the idea of two versions of the same story so close together?The new trailer forsuggests a much darker experience completely separate from what we've seen before. The story will stick closer to Kipling's book, which focuses on Mowgli's outsider status growing up among the animals in the jungle. Here's the synopsis:Serkis is best known for his mo-cap performances and the humanity he brings to them. He'll try to do the same here, joined by Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander, Peter Mullan, Naomie Harris, Eddie Marsan, and Jack Reynor. The live-action roles are led by newcomer Rohan Chand as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys as John Lockwood, and Freida Pinto as Messua.opens October 19th.