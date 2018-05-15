'Mile 22' Trailer: Mark Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey, And Iko Uwais Get Sh*t Done

Remember when Mark Wahlberg and David O. Russell used to be a package deal? That ship has long since sailed and now Wahlberg is best bros with Peter Berg. Together they have made, andtogether, all solid-to-great films in their own way. And now they've teamed up a fourth time on the action flick,, which looks like a blast.Yeah, Wahlberg is one of those guys. He plays an off-the-books agent for a top secret organization known as Overwatch, tasked with keeping a live an informant whose identity has been exposed. The buzz around this film has been pretty high because of its supporting cast which includes future WWE champion Ronda Rousey, soon-to-be ex star ofLauren Cohan, and the best screen fighter in the business, Iko Uwais ofmovies. John Malkovich also has a role, but it looks like most of the fun belongs to Uwais which is how it should be.Here's the synopsis:opens July 20th.