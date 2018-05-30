5/30/2018
Michelle Pfeiffer And Chiwetel Ejiofor Confirmed For 'Maleficent 2' As Production Kicks Off
Disney has kicked off production on Maleficent 2, with Angelina Jolie back as the Sleeping Beauty villain who is...well, she's not really a villain anymore, is she? While much of the original cast is returning, there are a handful of new additions that have now been confirmed. Coming over from the Marvel side are Ant-Man and the Wasp's Michelle Pfeiffer and Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Pfeiffer, whose casting was rumored previously, will be playing a character named Queen Ingrith and she's almost certainly the new icy villain to contend with. Ejiofor's role is unclear at this point. Others joining the sequel include Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Robert Lindsay (Galavant), and Beach Rats breakout Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip. They join returning stars Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, and Juno Temple.
Joachim Rønning, director of Kon-Tiki and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is at the helm with a script by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster.