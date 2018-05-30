Michelle Pfeiffer And Chiwetel Ejiofor Confirmed For 'Maleficent 2' As Production Kicks Off

Disney has kicked off production on, with Angelina Jolie back as the Sleeping Beauty villain who is...well, she's not really a villain anymore, is she? While much of the original cast is returning, there are a handful of new additions that have now been confirmed. Coming over from the Marvel side are's Michelle Pfeiffer and's Chiwetel Ejiofor.Pfeiffer, whose casting was rumored previously, will be playing a character named Queen Ingrith and she's almost certainly the new icy villain to contend with. Ejiofor's role is unclear at this point. Others joining the sequel include Ed Skrein (), Robert Lindsay (), andbreakout Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip. They join returning stars Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, and Juno Temple.Joachim Rønning, director ofand, is at the helm with a script by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster.