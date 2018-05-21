5/21/2018
Michael Keaton To Return As Vulture In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Sequel
Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio won't be the only villain in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. There will be another baddie and he'll be quite the familiar face. Variety reports Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture.
This isn't all that surprising. While Peter Parker defeated Toomes and sent him away to prison, the mid-credits scene teased that his story wasn't quite finished. In that scene he rejected another villain, Mac Gargan aka Scorpion, who wanted to know Spider-Man's secret identity. So how does this tie in to Mysterio? Well, Vulture and Mysterio do happen to be charter members of the Sinister Six...
Plus, Keaton is just a terrific actor and who wouldn't want to keep him around as long as possible? There aren't very many great villains in Marvel movies but Vulture is one of the better ones. Keaton was able to give him depth and purpose (His beef was legit, Tony Stark is a douche.) and there are a lot of avenues the character can go down.
This is good news for another reason. You may recall Sony tried to fast forward into production a Sinister Six movie back during the Andrew Garfield days. It was one of their major screwups, plotting multiple franchises before firmly establishing Spidey's own. Bringing back Vulture for a second movie now at least suggests they are taking it slow in introducing one of Spidey's toughest collections of foes.
Sony is also on the lookout for an actress in her 20s to play another female lead (let the speculation begin!), and of course Marisa Tomei, whose Aunt May survived the snap of Thanos' fingers, will be back along with Zendaya as MJ.
Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 opens July 5th 2019.