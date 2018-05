Mel Gibson Wants His Pal Mark Wahlberg For WWII Film, 'Destroyer'

There may be some quid pro quo going on between Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. Just yesterday we learned of Gibson's next directing gig, the WWII Naval film. But in that story was also news that hisco-star had pushed for Gibson to be added to The Six Billion Dollar Man cast . Now Gibson is returning the favor. The Wrap says Gibson wants Wahlberg to star in Destroyer, which centers on the 1945 Battle of Okinawa and the USS Laffey, which withstood the most devastating kamikaze attack in military history, earning it the nickname "The Ship That Would Not Die." Gibson's friend Rosalind Ross wrote the script, adapted from John Wukovits' bookAfter being a pariah in Hollywood for years I guess it's good to see Gibson making friends again?would be first up as it's due to open on May 31st 2019.