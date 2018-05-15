Marvel's 'Agents Of SHIELD' Is Coming Back For A Shortened Season Six

When ABC shuts one door on the foot of Marvel's, they crack open the window for. The latter series had been on the bubble going into its fifth season finale later this week. The ratings haven't been great although creatively it's running on all cylinders. Well now ABC has confirmed Agent Coulson and the gang will be back for another season, albeit a much shorter one.The usual full season order of 22 episodes has been reduced to 13. Presumably the network could order more of those episodes perform well. Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen will likely return as showrunners as they've been around since the beginning. This is their baby and will see it through to the end. It's expected that Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennett, Henry Simmons, and the rest of the cast will return but nothing is set in stone.The fifth season finale airs on May 18th and is ominously but erroneously titled "The End", and it has some crossover withif folks want to check it out. The synopsis is below:"Coulson’s life or death is the challenge the team finds themselves in, as the wrong decision will cause the destruction of Earth, in the spectacular season finale of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'”