5/01/2018
'Manhunt' Trailer: John Woo Brings Old School Hong Kong Action To Netflix
Hey, two John Woo stories in the span of 24 hours means this has been a damn good start to the week. After yesterday's news the Hong Kong filmmaker is remaking The Killer with Lupita Nyong'o in the lead role, now we have a new trailer for his latest film, Manhunt. The Netflix-bound action flick looks like classic Woo with lots of over-the-top action of the shoot 'em up variety.
This trailer is less than a minute long but I already spotted flying doves, slow-motion leaps onto moving vehicles, and lots of bullets. And also plenty of proclamations of a "Return of the Maestro", which is setting a very high bar. The reviews out of TIFF didn't say anything about this being up there with Woo's best work, but it still looks hella fun. Here's what amounts to a synopsis:
Accused of heinous crimes he didn’t commit, a prosecutor sets out on a mission to clear his name.
Starring Masaharu Fukuyama (Like Father, Like Son), Zhang Hanyu (The Great Wall), Ha Ji-won, and Angeles Woo, Manhunt hits Netflix on May 4th.