'Luke Cage' Season 2 Clip: Harlem Thinks Luke Has Gone SAWFT

That's right, there is still a Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thanos' snap of the fingers, especially down on the gritty streets of Netflix's shows which seem to have been left unaffected. The second season ofis coming up and this time the bulletproof hero is matched up against someone just as tough as him, but the real damage may be to his reputation as Harlem's protector.The villain of season 2 is John McIver (Mustafa Shakir) aka the Marvel villain known as Bushmaster. He's got the physical durability to kick Cage's butt, and in this new clip we see some of Harlem's vocal residents wondering if their champion has met his match.Like every Marvel Netflix series the first season ofhad its moments of greatness, but eventually dragged on for longer than it needed to. And honestly I don't know what the solution is because The Defenders had a smaller episode count and it still dragged. But I still have high hopes for Cage's second season because showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has given the show a hip-hop feel different from anything else on Netflix.season 2 arrives on June 22nd and brings back Mike Colter along with co-stars Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson aka Nightshade, and Theo Rossi as Hernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez.