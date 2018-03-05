5/03/2018
Live-Action 'Dora The Explorer' Casts 'Transformers 5' Star Isabela Moner
Michael Bay has found an actress to lead his live-action Dora the Explorer movie, and he didn't go very far to get her. Isabela Moner, who starred in Transformers: The Last Knight, will play the popular Nickelodeon character.
In this version of Dora's story, she's grown into a teenager. Obviously. She's moved into the city to stay with her cousin Diego, going on adventures with him and her monkey pal, Boots. In the cartoon series that ran for 8 seasons and 172 episodes Dora was a 7-year-old girl with a talking backpack.
Bay is producing through his Platinum Dunes banner, while The Muppets' James Bobin will direct from a script by Nicholas Stoller (also of The Muppets) and New Girl writer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.
Will the series' core fans show up for a teenage Dora movie? Maybe somebody more familiar to the show can clue me in if there's any appeal to seeing a very different version of the character?
Dora the Explorer is due to open on August 2nd 2019. [Variety]