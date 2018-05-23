5/23/2018
Liam Neeson Will Bring His Skills To The 'Men In Black' Spinoff
In a different scenario for the Men in Black franchise Liam Neeson would make an obvious replacement for Tommy Lee Jones. Instead he's bringing his particular set of skills to a spinoff that already has a pair of lead agents played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
Neeson will take on a role that sounds pretty chill, actually, playing London's head of MIB. Sounds like the movie is taking a global approach to go along with the extraterrestrial nonsense that comes with the job of being a man-in-black. Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are on the script with F. Gary Gray directing.
Men in Black spinoff (Men in The Grey?) or whatever opens on June 14th 2019. [Variety]