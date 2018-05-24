5/24/2018
LeBron James And Channing Tatum Are Making An Action-Comedy Together
In a perfect world Channing Tatum and LeBron James would be starring in a White Men Can't Jump remake, but we'll have to settle for this. For now. THR reports the duo are teaming up to produce Public Enemy, an action-comedy from writer Lucas Carter.
Details on the film are scarce, but it's being described as a "subversive" look at "speed of media in the current landscape." Doesn't sound very exciting, does it? What is it? Morning Glory meets Speed? I'm confused. Maybe that's why neither Tatum or James is confirmed to actually star in the film, although we'll see how long that lasts. You can bet every attempt will be made to get them in front of the camera.
It would be a shame to not take advantage of the comedic potential of a Tatum/James buddy comedy. James was pretty funny in Trainwreck while Tatum is good at just about everything, right? Both have become powerful producers to go along with their other careers. James is developing a House Party remake co-written by Stephen Glover, while Tatum recently produced Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky as well as both Magic Mike films.