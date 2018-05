Kristen Stewart Plans Directorial Debut 'The Chronology Of Water'

Kristen Stewart is currently at Cannes serving as part of their Jury. That's right, the actress you hated for thosemovies is one of the most respected working today, having long since embraced the art house scene at the cost of her previous fame. And now she's taking her career to the next level by stepping behind the camera forIn a profile interview out of Cannes , Stewart revealed that she plans to adapt the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch about a lifelong swimmer-turned-artist and explores issues of violence, sexuality, and grief.said StewartShe continues,On paper this sounds perfect for Stewart, who is clearly excited to be moving on to this next phase of her young career. I'm willing to bet she'll have it ready in time to premiere at Cannes next year. [via ThePlaylist