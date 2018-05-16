5/16/2018
Kristen Stewart Plans Directorial Debut 'The Chronology Of Water'
Kristen Stewart is currently at Cannes serving as part of their Jury. That's right, the actress you hated for those Twilight movies is one of the most respected working today, having long since embraced the art house scene at the cost of her previous fame. And now she's taking her career to the next level by stepping behind the camera for The Chronology of Water.
In a profile interview out of Cannes, Stewart revealed that she plans to adapt the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch about a lifelong swimmer-turned-artist and explores issues of violence, sexuality, and grief.
“I’m adapting a memoir. It’s called ‘The Chronology of Water,” said Stewart. “Lidia Yuknavitch is from Portland. I love her novels but her memoires… it’s deeply personal to her. She’s in my blood and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition.”
She continues, “I’m making the movie this summer but other than that, my only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best fucking female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play,”
On paper this sounds perfect for Stewart, who is clearly excited to be moving on to this next phase of her young career. I'm willing to bet she'll have it ready in time to premiere at Cannes next year. [via ThePlaylist]