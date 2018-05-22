Kiersey Clemons Is Staying As Iris West In The Flash's Solo Movie

With so many delays to The Flash's solo movie it would be understandable if there were some cast reshuffling. It's been speculated that Kiersey Clemons' role as Iris West was going to be recast, especially after her part in Justice League was slashed. But the Dope and Flatliners actress is sticking around, and she will confirm it on tonight's episode of Conan.
Clemons and her Dope director Rick Famuyiwa were basically a package deal, so when he left the film it was always a question if she would stick around. A long search eventually led to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein coming aboard as directors, and the whole Flashpoint aspect of the storyline may have been dropped, but Ezra Miller and Clemons are still there and that's a good foundation to build on.BREAKING: Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West in The Flash movie. She confirms the news tonight on #Conan. pic.twitter.com/dBVw1oqLhV— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) May 22, 2018