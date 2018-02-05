5/02/2018
John Boyega May Have Revealed A Time Jump In 'Star Wars Episode 9'
The majority of Star Wars movies have taken place months or years after events of the prior film, but that hasn't been the case with the last two. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi picked up immediately from preceding stories, but we probably shouldn't expect the same from J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: Episode 9 for a variety of reasons. And based on new comments by John Boyega we might be seeing the film jump ahead in time quite a bit.
Speaking with Yahoo Finance, Boyega teased a physical transformation that suggests a time jump for Finn may be in the works...
“I can’t wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the franchise. The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why.”
So...Finn is either dying, hence the "final leg of the franchise", or he's growing out his hair because of a jump forward in time. Possibly both. I've never understood why long hair is equated with advanced age but whatever, that's the movies for ya. A significant passage of time would be restoring Star Wars to its traditional mode of storytelling, much like Abrams did with The Force Awakens. It's not the least bit shocking that he may return to that with Episode 9 since The Last Jedi was so divisive. Lucasfilm may want to get some distance from it, and Abrams may want to use the passage of time to clear the decks and make it easier to "fix" some of what Rian Johnson did. Remember, Johnson threw out most of the story ideas Abrams left for him and went in an entirely different direction.
Or maybe Boyega's comment doesn't mean shit. Maybe Finn has been on the run with little access to a barber. Captain America knows what's up. You think he grew that beard on purpose?