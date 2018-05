Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, & More To Lead Spy Thriller '355'

Maybe we should stop worrying about? Because star Jessica Chastain has quickly set up a reunion with her direction, Simon Kinberg, on an espionage thriller with a cast of talented ladies that might givea run for its money.Chastain has announced she will star in, a-style spy flick that will co-star Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing. Daaaamn!!! Kinberg will direct from a script by Theresa Rebeck, and it sounds like Chastain has been dreaming this one up for a while. She tells Deadline ...Thefan in me quickly thought of that comic's lead character, Agent 355, and quietly hoped this was some kind of movie spinoff. Unfortunately, '355' is pretty much universal slang for a female spy, and originated with a female spy during the American Revolution. This is all stuff Chastain learned while on the set of, sparking her to the idea of making a movie like this.Kinberg adds,Well I don't know about you but I've found my all-female Avengers movie right here.