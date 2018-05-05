5/05/2018
Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, & Gillian Anderson To Lead 'The Sunlit Night'
David Wnendt made a splash a few years ago with his gross-out comedy, Wetlands, which introduced me to the greatness that is Blade Runner 2049 and Morris from America star, Carla Juri. Now Wnendt is putting together his next film up for sale at the Cannes market, and it has a cast that makes it worth keeping close watch on.
Jenny Slate, Gillian Anderson, Zach Galifianakis, Jessica Hecht, and Alex Sharp will star in The Sunlit Night, based on the book by Rebecca Dinerstein. The story centers on "American painter Frances (played by Slate) and émigré Yasha (Sharp) — an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they let go of the past and discover the future, and family, they didn’t know they had."
Sounds like a wonderful story and a change of pace for Wnendt. No word on a start date but expect to hear more about this one soon. Hopefully Wnendt finds a spot for Juri, too. [Variety]