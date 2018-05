Jamie Foxx Will Suit Up As Todd McFarlane's 'Spawn'

It's official, Jamie Foxx is suiting up as Todd McFarlane's. Foxx has been top of the list to play the character for years, but with the film recently finding a home at Blumhouse the rumors began running wild that it would finally happen, and now McFarlane has his guy.McFarlane has been promising an R-rated Spawn movie for so long I don't think anybody thought it would be a reality, but this really move really hits the accelerator. Foxx will take on the role of Al Simmons, a soldier who is betrayed, killed, and reborn as a Hellspawn. Rather than serving the forces of Hell he instead becomes an antihero, while also pining for the woman that he loves. The character was immensely popular during the scorching hot creator-focused '90s, even rivaling the X-Men. That popularity is long gone but the character still has a cult following who could turn out to see him on the big screen again. The PG-13 movie released in 1997 was a joke, and the gold standard for adaptations remains HBO's animated TV series. You should go find it and watch it sometime to get a feel for Spawn the dark edges that are so much a part of his world. References to Jaws and A Quiet Place have given us a view into McFarlane's approach to the movie, which will have a reported $10M budget. Basically, keep actual appearances by Spawn few and far between. McFarlane told Deadline ...So far there's norelease date but I have to expect that to change soon.