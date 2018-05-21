5/21/2018
It Only Took 4 Years But Here Is 'The Lego Movie' Sequel's Official Title
It's taken four years and a few delays, but The Lego Movie 2 is a real thing and it now has an official title. The film's official Twitter account has revealed the title to be...wait for it...The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. I guess that's a pun but...eh, whatever. It's a title and it works.
The original movie opened in 2014 and at the time nobody thought it would matter much. Actually, we all thought it would suck for obvious reasons. However, Phil Lord and Chris Miller gave us one of the most inventive and joyful animated movie experiences in a long time, earning over $460M and numerous accolades. Warner Bros. knew they had something special on their hands and almost immediately confirmed a sequel, while launch an entire franchise of Lego films. We've already seen two of them, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, with differing degrees of success.
The sequel has been tough to piece together, though, and details are few. Lord and Miller wrote the first script draft, with Matt Fogel doing the most recent screenplay. Mike Mitchell (Trolls) is set to direct, with Lord and Miller helping out as producers. Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are back as Emmet and Wyldstyle, while Tiffany Haddish has joined in an unspecified role. Expect to see a ton of comic book and movie cameos, just as in the first movie. Maybe they can get Haddish to voice one of DC Comics' prominent African-American female heroes? Like....ummmmm.....just gimme a sec.....wow this is hard...
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 9th 2019.