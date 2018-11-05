Here's When Jon Favreau's Live-Action 'Star Wars' TV Series Takes Place

There may be only one more film in this latesttrilogy, but this is a franchise that is still growing by leaps and bounds. Tonight was the red carpet premiere of, a spinoff telling an early adventure of the most famous rogue in the galaxy. And after that we have a new series of films by Rian Johnson and another by the creators of. On top of all of that is Jon Favreau's live-action TV series, which has been dogged by questions regarding the timeline it will be set in. Well tonight Favreau let the Porg out of the bag.Speaking with Nerdist, Favreau revealed thatwill be set betweenand, specifically seven years after the Battle of Endor. Hopefully by then the Ewoks have been erased from existence, but I digress.The Battle of Endor is one of the most critical moments in the Star Wars canon, as it's when the rebels blew up the second Death Star, defeated the Empire once and for all, and redeemed the soul of Darth Vader, turning him into a very awkward Anakin Skywalker Force ghost. They were very busy that day.There is big gap of time betweenand, approximately 30 years, so there are a wealth of stories to be told. Favreau also promises brand new characters and groundbreaking CGI similar to his gorgeous adaptation of. While he doesn't say it for obvious reasons, we can probably expect to see a few familiar faces pop up. There aren't any further details at this point, and chances are we won't hear anything for a while. With Favreau working onand a sequel to, it could be a while beforekicks into gear. It will be part of Disney's streaming service which doesn't launch until 2019.