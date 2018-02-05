'Happy Death Day 2' Is Officially A Go, Sets Cast And Start Date

To show just how dominant Blumhouse has been in crafting small-budget horror smashes, last year's unassumingearned $123M on a budget of just $5M. That's with no big stars to speak of, just a clever premise that revolved around a-esque scenario of murder. And now Blumhouse is ready to light the candles on a sequel.Production will begin next week on, with original stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard returning. Christopher Landon will return to direct but this time he will take over scripting duties from former Uncanny X-Men writer Scott Lobdell. Joining the cast areand's Suraj Sharma, playing Samar Gosh, a science enthusiast and geek who enjoys coding. Sarah Yorkin () plays Dre Morgan, a fellow science nerd and tomboy who is Samar's partner in crime.opened last October, and I'm guessing Blumhouse will slot its sequel similarly in 2019.