5/18/2018
Giveaway: Win A Digital Copy Of Marvel's 'Black Panther'
To celebrate the release of Marvel's Black Panther in Bluray/DVD combo pack, we're offering our readers the chance to win a digital copy of the film now!
SYNOPSIS: Bring Wakanda Home with Extensive Bonus Features that Allow Viewers to Explore Deeper into the Wondrous World of Wakanda. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Super Hero, has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. Now, fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on May 8 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on May 15. With both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, 4k Ultra HD offers consumers a transformative viewing experience. Never-before-seen extras feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium.
For a chance to win, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name, mailing address, and "Black Panther contest" in the subject line. Five winners will be selected on Tuesday, May 22nd and notified by email. Good luck!