Giveaway: Win A Digital Copy Of Marvel's 'Black Panther'

To celebrate the release of Marvel'sin Bluray/DVD combo pack, we're offering our readers the chance to win a digital copy of the film now!SYNOPSIS:For a chance to win, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name, mailing address, and "Black Panther contest" in the subject line. Five winners will be selected on Tuesday, May 22nd and notified by email. Good luck!