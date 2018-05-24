George R.R. Martin's 'The Ice Dragon' Is Becoming An Animated Movie

My knowledge of what George R.R. Martin's doing with hisbooks is pretty limited, but I guess he's still making fans wait for the next one? How many years has it been? Whatever, because there's a new adaptation of a Martin novel on the way, but this one has nothing to do with, despite the title. Deadline reports an animated movie based on Martin's 1980 bookAgain, it has nothing to do withis coming to the big screen courtesy of Warner Bros., who intend it to be an all-ages film. Honestly, the story sounds like it should be set in the same world as, as it takes place in a medieval realm where warring kingdoms battle one another with fire-breathing dragons. In this world the ice dragon is a thing of myth, until a young girl named Adara befriends one, and together they defend her home from invaders.Martin is expected to be very involved as a producer and potentially as screenwriter. Expect Warner Bros. to put a lot of marketing muscle behind this one to capture thataudience.