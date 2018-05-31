First 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Poster Reveals A New Night Fury









How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World takes place after Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) has risen to lead Berk, while his dragon pal Toothless discovers that he isn't the last of his kind. The poster is very telling, as it shows Hiccup standing between Toothless and a female Night Fury, clearly teasing a break in their friendship. The official synopsis hints at a fraying of their bond, as well...





What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.





The previous film was an Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature and really helped take Dreamworks Animation to the next level. I'm curious to see if franchise director Dean DeBlois will wrap up the story here or if he'll leave the door open for more sequels. I think we know what Dreamworks would like to see happen.





How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens March 1st 2019 and includes the voices of America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

It's been a month since Dreamworks began to lift the veil on, revealing the official synopsis and the title, ''. With a trailer finally due to arrive next week, they've decided to whet our appetite with the first poster, which reveals that Toothless has found himself a potential mate.