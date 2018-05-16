5/16/2018
Even Batman's Butler Alfred Has A TV Series As 'Pennyworth' Heads To Epix
Of all the...well, I guess there can never be too much Batman, right? If you've seen the trailer for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, there's a moment where it pokes fun at the idea of a movie featuring Batman's butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Well, today Alfred has his own TV series. From the guy who made the poorly-received Batman prequel, Gotham. Cue up the laugh track?
Yep, Gotham creator Bruno Heller now has another origin series on his hands with Pennyworth (ugh), which has been given a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes by Epix. That's a real channel? Anyway, it's set in a complete different universe from Gotham (so no Sean Pertwee in the role), and centers on Alfred's past "as a former British SAS soldier who forms a secret company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne — Bruce's billionaire father — in 1960s London."
Danny Cannon, who directed the Gotham pilot, will do the same for Pennyworth. So expect it to look and feel much the same way. All criticism aside, Gotham is heading into its fifth and final season, a solid stretch for a show many thought would never get off the ground. If Pennyworth is half as successful Epix would likely be very happy. [THR]