Emilia Clarke Talks Troubled 'Solo' And 'Terminator Genisys' Productions

Emilia Clarke is being a chatty Cathy on the press run for. In particular she's slinging dirt at the productions she's been in that didn't work at all. You can guess which those are, I imagine. Phil Lord and Chris Miller's run ongets crapped on in her interview with Vanity Fair , and also the failed franchise reboot, which she admits happiness in seeing it bomb.But let's start with,which she says was "saved" by Lucasfilm hiring Ron Howard to replace Lord and Miller. While others in the cast have done their best to deflect from the controversy that got them both fired, Clarke admits she saw it coming...Clarke plays a new character in the Star Wars mythos, Qi'ra, an early figure from Han Solo's past. As a new character, there's no baseline personality to draw from, no previous incarnation of Qi'Ra to reference, and Clarke wasn't getting help from Lord or Miller in figuring her out...Clarke says.And then there's Terminator Genisys, which premiered in 2015 as a reboot of the popular sci-fi franchise, with Clarke in the iconic role of Sarah Connor. It was a disaster that bombed at the box office and with audiences, but the warning signs were always there with reports of director Alan Taylor, who Clarked worked with frequently on Game of Thrones, struggling to keep things together. Apparently those stories were true...How bad must it have been for Clarke to be grateful at having a flop on her resume, a very high-profile flop that could have damaged her career? And damn, Alan Taylor! First Marvel stoleaway from you in post-production and now this. Don't be surprised if he never works on a major studio movie again.