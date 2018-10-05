5/10/2018
Drake Doremus Lines Up Supernatural Romance 'Aurora' As Next Film
While the quality of Drake Doremus' films has remained high, one could argue that they have been receiving steadily less attention since his 2011 breakout, Like Crazy. His latter films Breathe In, Equals, and last year's Newness were met with solid reviews but mostly flew under the radar despite boasting strong casts. Now Doremus is lining up his next film and hopefully it will put him back on the map.
Doremus will direct Aurora, a romantic drama with supernatural elements. Penned by Salvador Paskowitz, the story follows " a widower who, 25 years after his wife’s death, continues to live alone in Iceland. When a young man comes into his life with a mysterious connection to his past the two develop an uneasy relationship, causing them to question their identities and their past lives."
Paskowitz is best known for writing another supernatural love story, The Age of Adaline, which starred Blake Lively and proved to be a sizable hit. Doremus just recently premiered his latest film, Zoe, at the Tribeca Film Festival but the reviews haven't been great. Amazon Studios acquired it beforehand and we'll probably see it released later this year. [Deadline]